HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
(updates after dates, kickoff times confirmed)
SYDNEY, June 13 Playoff fixtures for the 2015 Super Rugby season (kickoff times GMT):
- -
WILDCARD PLAYOFFS
June 20
Otago Highlanders (New Zealand) v Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand), Dunedin (0735)
Stormers (South Africa) v ACT Brumbies (Australia), Cape Town (1505)
- -
SEMI-FINALS
June 27
Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) v lowest ranked wildcard winner*, Wellington (0735)
New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) v highest ranked wildcard winner*, Sydney (0940)
- -
FINAL
July 4
Hosted by highest ranked team*
- -
*Rankings according to position in the final regular season standings (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.