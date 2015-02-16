Feb 16 Injury-plagued Australian flanker David Pocock will miss the ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby clash away at the Waikato Chiefs on Friday after suffering an ankle sprain on his latest return to action.

Pocock, one of the world's most talented opensides, suffered a grade-one syndesmosis injury during Friday's season-opening 47-3 win over the Queensland Reds in Canberra, his first Super Rugby fixture in 12 months.

"Obviously it's a disappointing outcome and not what I wanted, having spent a long time out," Pocock told reporters in Canberra.

"But it's treatable and I know I'm in good hands here with the Brumbies medical team."

The 26-year-old, twice shortlisted for the world player of the year award, has barely featured for club or country in the last two years after suffering two serious knee injuries.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was coy about when Pocock would be fit to return.

"It's a long season, this is contact sport and these sorts of injuries are quite common," the former flyhalf said.

"It's in no way related to his knee and we are going to approach it week by week to see when he's ok to play again." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Nick Mulvenney)