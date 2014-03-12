WELLINGTON, March 13 Otago Highlanders winger Buxton Popoalii has been forced to retire from all rugby after heart surgery last week, his Super Rugby team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has been discharged from hospital and was recovering well after surgery to repair a heart valve but due to the nature of the problem and the work required to correct it, surgeons had advised him to retire, the team said.

"This is obviously a tough time for Buxton and his family," Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said in a statement.

"While we are delighted the operation has gone well and the outlook for his health is positive, we are naturally feeling for him and respect and fully support his decision to retire from rugby."

The Highlanders said last month that Popoalii's heart issue was longstanding and that routine tests in January had determined he needed further surgery.

He withdrew from the squad for the 2014 season to have the operation.

Popoalii played 15 games for the Highlanders, making his debut against the Chiefs in 2012.

