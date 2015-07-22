SYDNEY, July 22 Queensland Reds coach Richard Graham has been invited to reapply for his own job as part of a restructuring of the team's management in the wake of a second successive season among the Super Rugby cellar dwellers.

Graham has managed to retain his job despite the Reds, Super Rugby champions as recently as 2011 and one of the best supported teams in the competition, finishing 13th out of 15 teams in both of his two full seasons in charge.

The 42-year-old former Queensland fullback could also, however, end up in an assistant coaching role after a committee considers all applications.

"(We) will call for any final expressions of interest in the roles of head coach and attack and defence coach with a view to finalising those appointments early next month," read a Queensland Rugby Union statement on Wednesday.

"Current Reds head coach, Richard Graham, will be included in that process."

The new head coach will face a serious rebuilding project after the departure of scrumhalf Will Genia, flyhalf Quade Cooper and lock James Horwill -- three lynchpins of the 2011 triumph -- as well as former All Blacks loose forward Adam Thomson.

Whoever is appointed will report to a high performance manager in charge of "strategy and operations", who will work with a "Queensland Reds Rugby Panel" which will focus on player and staff recruitment and retention.

The restructuring came as the result of a wide-ranging review of Reds operations over the last three to five years, the QRU said. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)