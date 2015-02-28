MELBOURNE Feb 28 The ACT Brumbies held on to beat the Rebels 20-15 in an all-Australian Super Rugby derby on Saturday.

The Rebels threatened to steal victory at the death, taking the ball within metres of the Brumbies tryline after a sustained attack three minutes after the siren had sounded.

But they were unable to breach the watertight defence of the Brumbies who have given up one try in three matches this year.

That was last week against the Chiefs, the title favourites. The Brumbies lost that match when they gave away a penalty after the siren and captain Stephen Moore was pleased to avoid the same fate against the Rebels.

"I don't think it was a match for the ages but we came here to win after losing last week," Moore said. "It was a bit close there at the end but it was good to win."

The Brumbies led 13-6 at halftime following a 20th minute try from centre Tevita Kurindrani.

They stretched their advantage to 20-9 midway through the second half when Jarrad Butler scored off a maul after Rebels skipper Scott Higginbotham was sin-binned.

The Rebels, Australia's newest franchise playing in just their fifth season of Super Rugby, closed within five points with two more penalties from Mike Harris but could not get the try they needed to win.

"Their set piece was really good, their scrum was strong and they're a much improved side that are going to do a lot of damage this year," Moore said.

The Rebels opened their season by beating the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand but have now lost two close matches at home.

"It's a tough loss again," said Higginbotham. "Our attack was good in parts and our defence was good in parts but we need to get 80-minute performances." (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Tony Jimenez)