MELBOURNE, April 15 New Zealand flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored two tries in an 18-point masterclass as the Wellington Hurricanes humbled the Melbourne Rebels 38-13 in a Super Rugby match on Friday.

The Hurricanes ran in six tries to two to post their fifth win of the season and shore up fourth place in the Australasian conference to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The match was soured by the poor playing surface at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, with players struggling to maintain their footing.

The Rebels were unsettled by late changes with loosehead prop Mike Harris and centre Mitch Inman withdrawn withdrawing late from the match.

But the home side dominated the opening 15 minutes, with back Dom Shipperley crossing in the 10th minute.

It was to be a fleeting advantage, with Victor Vito, Cory Jane, Barrett and former Rebel Jason Woodward crossing for tries before halftime.

Ardie Savea and Barrett added to the punishment before Rebels winger Cam Crawford grabbed a last-minute consolation try for the hosts.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond)