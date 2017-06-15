MELBOURNE, June 15 Melbourne Rebels coach Tony McGahan will finish his tenure at the end of the season, the struggling Super Rugby team said on Thursday, a decision which both parties said was "in the best interests" of the club.

McGahan has failed to get the team into the playoffs since taking over from the sacked Damien Hill at the end of 2013 and the Rebels have won only once this season under the threat of being axed from the competition and a heavy injury toll.

"Tony has been a loyal and committed leader of the club since the moment he arrived in Melbourne," Rebels Chief Executive Officer Baden Stephenson said in a statement.

"This has been a particularly tough year on and off the field and we are grateful for the resilience and determination Tony has shown to keep the players and staff focussed on performance.

"Tony's legacy will remain with the club through the programme that he has established, processes that are in place and upcoming talent he has nurtured and we wish him the best in his future direction."

The Australian Rugby Union has agreed to cut either the Rebels or the Western Force from the competition for next season as Super Rugby contracts from 18 to 15 teams. South Africa will announce which two teams they will cut on July 7. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)