MELBOURNE May 2 The Melbourne Rebels held off a second half fightback to beat the Waikato Chiefs 16-15 on Saturday and record their first ever victory over the twice Super Rugby champions.

Number eight Scott Higginbotham and scrumhalf Nic Stirzaker scored tries to give the Rebels a 16-3 lead at the break and they held on despite centre Charlie Ngatai and loose forward Michael Leitch crossing in the second half for the Chiefs.

The visitors were left ruing two yellow cards, the first to winger James Lowe in the first half causing a try to be called back and the second denying them captain Liam Messam for the last six minutes of the match.

"We never give in but it's a very disappointing result, we wanted to win," Messam said in a pitchside interview at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium.

"They were outstanding tonight and our discipline let us down."

The Chiefs might not have needed to chase the match had replacement flyhalf Damian McKenzie managed to add the extras after Leitch's 68th minute try, but his conversion attempt came back off the upright.

The Chiefs needed a win to keep pace at the top of the Super Rugby standings with the Wellington Hurricanes, who beat the Canterbury Crusaders earlier on Saturday and now have a five-point lead at the top of the New Zealand conference.

With a fifth win of the season, Melbourne's equalled their previous best tally in a season and they remain in the hunt for a maiden appearance in the playoffs.

"Absolutely rapt," said Rebels skipper Higginbotham. "The boys did fantastically well." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)