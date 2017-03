April 4 Queensland Reds lock James Horwill will miss next week's Super Rugby trip to the Bulls in Pretoria after being banned for one week for striking Paul Alo-Emile in their 23-15 loss to the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

The former Wallaby skipper pleaded guilty in his hearing after being shown a red card in the 20th minute for connecting with the prop's head as he tried to clear out the Rebels from an attacking ruck.

"The explanation that the arm was used to gain momentum at the breakdown was not tenable. There was no attempt to engage," judicial officer Nicholas Davidson said in a statement.

The 2011 Super Rugby champions head to South Africa rooted to the bottom of the Australian Conference after winning just one of their opening seven fixtures. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)