April 4 Australian Super Rugby strugglers the Queensland Reds have been dealt more injury woe with flyhalf Quade Cooper ruled out for two months and loose forward Jake Schatz a month.

Cooper suffered a fractured shoulder blade in the 23-15 defeat by the Melbourne Rebels on Friday, while number eight Schatz injured a tendon in his elbow as the Reds lost for the sixth time in seven matches this season.

That tough start had been blamed on a crippling injury list but things appeared to have improved in recent weeks with Cooper among those returning after fracturing his collarbone in pre-season.

The Reds started strongly against the Rebels on Friday before lock James Horwill was sent off after striking Rebels prop Paul Alo-Emile in the 21st minute, allowing the home side to rally and overturn an early deficit.

The former Wallabies skipper picked up a one-week ban for the indiscretion and will miss the trip to Pretoria to face the Bulls in the next round of matches.

Under-fire Reds coach Richard Graham, who also had to contend with a six-week ban for star signing Karmichael Hunt for a drug conviction earlier in the campaign, attempted to put a brave face of the situation.

"All we need to worry about is the things we can control and that is our attitude, preparation and performance," he was quoted as saying by AAP on Saturday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)