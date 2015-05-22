BRISBANE May 22 The Sharks kept alive their slim hopes of making the Super rugby playoffs with a 21-14 win over the Queensland Reds on Friday.

Needing to win their last four matches and have other results go their way, the Sharks snapped a six-game losing streak with a scrappy win over the Australians, who sit second last on the standings.

Both teams scored two tries each but it was the kicking of Sharks' centre Francois Steyn that proved the difference. He booted three penalties and a conversion for the visitors.

The Sharks led 16-7 at halftime and although the Reds cut the deficit to two points when Sam Kerevi scored early in the second term, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer's second try sealed the South Africans' fifth win of the season.

"We're very happy to get away with the win because things haven't gone very well for us this year," the Sharks captain Marco Wentzel said. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)