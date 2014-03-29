March 29 The tactical kicking of scrumhalf Will Genia and the pinpoint boot of Quade Cooper helped the Queensland Reds prevail in a tense 22-17 victory over South Africa's Stormers in their Super Rugby clash at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday.

Rob Simmons scored the home side's only try, which Cooper converted along with four penalties, though it was his 67th-minute drop-goal that gave the Reds a 19-10 advantage and the breathing room necessary to see off their opponents.

Damien de Allende scored a first half try while flyhalf Peter Grant added the conversion and a penalty for the Stormers, who lost Gio Aplon to a freak injury when the fullback appeared to dislocate his left elbow in a tackle.

Replacement loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe scored his first Super Rugby try in the 73rd minute from a driving maul, which Demetri Catrakilis converted, but like so many other times this season the South Africans left it too late as they suffered a fourth successive loss.