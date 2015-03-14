March 14 The pack power of the ACT Brumbies proved too much for the injury-ravaged Queensland Reds as the visitors picked up an easy 29-0 bonus point win in their Super Rugby clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

Prop Ben Alexander scored two tries with hooker Stephen Moore, number eight Ita Vaea and centre Christian Leali'ifano also crossing to send the Brumbies top of the overall standings after a fourth win in five matches.

It was another day of woe for the Reds. Missing 12 players, they showed early fight but their mish-mash of reserves and out of position players were ultimately outclassed and lost their discipline as the game wore on.

Bottom of the Australian conference with four defeats in five matches, next week's bye week cannot come soon enough.

For the Brumbies, runners-up in 2013 and semi-finalists last year, another playoff berth looks likely.

"Really good to get the four tries and keep them to nil. Job done," Moore said in a pitchside interview ahead of next week's clash with the champion New South Wales Waratahs.

The skipper stretched over for the opening try in the 20th minute after going through numerous phrases to test the Reds' defence.

Front-row partner Alexander crossed for a second after more patient play exposed gaps in the Reds defence but the visitors only went in 10-0 up at the halftime break after Leali'ifano missed both conversions and a penalty.

Reds scrumhalf Nick Frisby, forced to play at flyhalf, fared no better with the boot and missed a second kickable effort at the start of the second half before the Brumbies pack took over.

Alexander bagging a second try in the 45th minute after smartly taking advantage of more Reds hesitation in defence.

Reds flanker Liam Gill picked up scrumhalf Nic White at a ruck and threw him backwards over his head in a wrestling style move which the referee was about to blow his whistle on, only for Alexander to pick up and drive over the line.

With Gill shown a yellow card for the offence, the Brumbies opted for a series of scrums with the hosts continually infringing under pressure and fortunate not to give away a penalty try.

Perhaps sick of the impasse, Brumbies number eight Vaea picked up the ball from a scrum and after the ball was recycled a few times the backrower crashed over for the bonus point score.

Leali'ifano made up for his kicking woes by running in a fifth try after a bundled Reds attack broke down at halfway. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)