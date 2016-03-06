MELBOURNE, March 6 The Queensland Reds entered the Super Rugby season pledging to surprise fans resigned to another of year of toil, but any optimism all but disappeared during Saturday's morale-sapping loss to Western Force.

A home match against Perth-based Force, bottom of the table last year, offered some hope of breathing space for embattled coach Richard Graham after a season-opening demolition by the New South Wales Waratahs.

Instead, the 22-6 defeat at Lang Park has only added to the already ear-splitting chorus demanding the 43-year-old's head.

"Graham's hold on the job is tenuous at best after last night's shabby loss and the QRU will be doing their fans a disservice if they don't revisit the coaching question," rugby pundit Jim Tucker wrote in Brisbane's Sunday Mail.

Crowds of 30,000 regularly flocked to Lang Park to watch the Ewen McKenzie-coached Reds make the playoffs from 2011-13, but supporters have deserted them in droves under Graham, who has managed only nine wins since taking over in 2014.

Only 17,535 die-hards turned up on Saturday for a match that promised to be one of the Reds' few wins of the season.

"They would probably be as disappointed as I am," said Graham, who coached Force from 2010-12 for a total of 12 wins in three seasons.

The Reds lost a number of quality players in the off-season, including Wallabies backs Quade Cooper and Will Genia and lock James Horwill, arguably the three most important players in their swashbuckling run to the 2011 Super Rugby title.

A rash of injuries has further depleted their stocks with captain and prop James Slipper, lock Kane Douglas and flanker Liam Gill all sidelined.

The Reds could yet lose hooker Saia Faingaa, who hobbled off in the first half against Force with an ankle injury, further gutting a pack considered the team's only area of strength.

The rookies that remain can scarcely be blamed for struggling but it would have been galling for fans to see a trio of former Reds backs in Jono Lance, Luke Morahan and Ben Tapuai returning in Force colours to hurt their old team mates.

By any measure, recruitment and succession planning at Ballymore has been wanting under Graham, with a number of high-profile signings falling spectacularly flat.

Troubled former Wallabies flyhalf James O'Connor was released for "personal welfare reasons" in October, midway through a two-year contract.

Much-hyped rugby league and Australian Rules football convert Karmichael Hunt was banned for six weeks for cocaine possession before his first game last season and still appears to be finding his feet in the game.

The Reds travel to the Melbourne Rebels next week, a side that has taken a trio of former Wallabies from the Reds in hooker James Hanson, back Mike Harris and Dom Shipperley.

A third loss to start the season would put Queensland's board under huge pressure to act on Graham, who lost a key backer with the departure of chairman Rod McCall at the end of last month. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)