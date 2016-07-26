MELBOURNE, July 26 The Queensland Reds' five-month "global" search for a top-notch coach has ended in the Super Rugby team's own backyard after co-caretaker Nick Stiles was confirmed in the head role for the next two seasons on Tuesday.

Former forwards coach Stiles and attack coach Matt O'Connor had been appointed interim co-coaches after Richard Graham was sacked after two games of the season.

The pair guided the Reds to only three wins and second-last place in the Australian conference this season, a miserable return for Queensland rugby.

However, management said they had their man in the former Reds and Wallabies prop despite established candidates such as former England coach Stuart Lancaster and outgoing Canterbury Crusaders mentor Todd Blackadder being linked with the club.

"The panel and board considered a number of strong candidates and ultimately determined Nick to have the right attributes to take this group forward," the team's executive general manager Daniel Herbert said in a media release.

"He is a passionate Queenslander who understands the DNA of Queensland Rugby."

Former Leicester and Leinster coach O'Connor also had backing among local media to take the reins but had left the club, the Reds said.

That will fuel speculation he may be set for the vacant head role at Perth-based strugglers Western Force, who sacked Michael Foley last month.

The Reds, champions in 2011, have seen their fortunes plummet since Ewen McKenzie left at the end of 2013 to coach the Wallabies.

Stiles can at least look forward to a beefier pack at his disposal with Australia hooker Stephen Moore and former Wallabies flanker George Smith joining the side next year.

Former flyhalf Quade Cooper is also tipped to return after cutting short a two-year stint at Toulon, offering a more experienced playmaking option after rookie Jake McIntyre struggled in the number 10 shirt this season.

