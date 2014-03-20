WELLINGTON, March 20 A greater emphasis on a concerted eight-man shove could be the reason behind why so many scrums are collapsing at Super Rugby level according to Wellington Hurricanes prop John Schwalger.

The International Rugby Board (IRB) introduced new engagement laws last year designed to dampen the initial collision and create more of a contest at the set-piece.

The rules were also hoped to limit the number of collapses, though last week the Canterbury Crusaders-Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby game was disrupted by numerous resets which caused pundits to express their annoyance.

Former All Blacks scrumhalf Justin Marshall labelled the scrums a "mess" and "blight on the game", while Craig Dowd, a 60-test All Blacks prop, said they were a "free-for-all".

"I don't know what went on there. They seemed to miss their timing or could have got their setup wrong," Schwalger told Reuters of the game in Melbourne.

"It's an eight man scrum now, everyone has to work together," he added before his side faced the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

"We have to get everyone in one line. You definitely see the raw power coming from behind and you have to control that up front."

Under previous rules, the team that generally won the initial collision was able to dictate the outcome of the scrum, allowing their flankers to stand up early, put pressure on the opposition inside backs and disrupt their ball.

STAYING BOUND

The new rules, however, mean the flankers needed to stay bound for the duration otherwise the scrum would wheel and buckle, Schwalger said, which could also be causing the problems.

"Just watch and you will see the scrum wheel or go backwards if they come off early," he said.

"We're not trying to collapse the scrum. We are trying to keep it up so that it is a contest, so people are fighting for it and trying to push back."

Schwalger, who played two tests for the All Blacks in the late-2000s, spent two years in France with Agen before returning to New Zealand last year.

The 30-year-old grinned when asked if the 'myth' about the focus on the dark arts of the front row in French club rugby was grounded in fact.

"It's all brute force over there. Technique goes out the window... and what I learned was pretty much how to cheat," he added with a laugh.

"The tightheads over there get away with murder. They had different angles, different heights and... it was a struggle, especially the first six months but after that you learnt how to save yourself and learn the angles.

"I realised that had I known all this, I could have done more damage (in the scrums). They showed me how to disrupt the scrum and how to counter things.

"It was good in the sense that I learned how to love scrummaging."