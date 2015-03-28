DURBAN, March 28 Fullback SP Marais scored one try and set up another as South Africa's Sharks secured an untidy 15-9 victory over Australia's Western Force in a Super Rugby clash at King's Park on Saturday.

With his side trailing 6-0 after an error-strewn first half, Marais ignited the Sharks comeback charge with a fine try and his mazy run laid on a second for winger Lwazi Mvovo as the home team pulled clear.

Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga came off the bench to convert the second score and added a penalty.

The Force had over 70 percent of possession and even more the territory, but failed to use it effectively in wet conditions with a number of unforced errors.

Their points came via two penalties from flyhalf Sias Ebersohn and a late penalty from centre Luke Burton which bagged a losing bonus point.

Flank Steve Mafi had a try chalked off after referee Nick Briant had initially given the score, but he consulted the TV official who spotted an obstruction in the build-up.

It was the second television decision to go against the visitors in the match and centre Kyle Godwin also spilled the ball with the line at his mercy in the closing minutes. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)