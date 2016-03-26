DURBAN, March 26 All Black number eight Kieran Read scored the decisive try as New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders claimed a deserved 19-14 victory over South Africa's previously unbeaten Sharks in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

Read burst over the line with eight minutes remaining at King's Park to secure the win for his team, who also scored tries through fullback David Havili and wing Nemani Nadolo.

Crusaders winger Lwazi Mvovo bagged two intercept tries for the hosts but they could not hold on under intense pressure from the Crusaders, who had the lion's share of territory and possession.

After a tense first quarter of the game, the Crusaders gradually got on top and scored first on 25 minutes when Havili snapped up an offload from Nadolo to crash over the line.

The Sharks battled to create opportunities against the Crusaders' ruthless defence and levelled through an intercept try from Mvovo to leave the halftime score tied at 7-7.

Richie Mo'unga missed two penalties to put the Crusaders back in front but they continued to dominate, before lightning struck twice and Mvovo scored with his second intercept try.

The visitors' plight became more difficult three minutes later when Havili was sent to the sin-bin for a shoulder-charge.

It was the Crusaders, however, who scored next as Nadolo dived over in the corner and the try was awarded after initial concerns he had fallen short of the line. The conversion from Mo'unga was wayward.

Sharks fullback Willie le Roux thought he had secured a vital score when he chased a long kick from his own half but was adjudged to be in front of the kicker.

The Crusaders got the winning try eight minutes from fulltime as they built up the pressure through nine phases before Read was able to break free of the defender and score next to the posts. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)