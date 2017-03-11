DURBAN, March 11 Teenager Curwin Bosch scored 27 points as South Africa’s Sharks dismissed a sloppy New South Wales Waratahs 37-14 in their Super Rugby clash at King’s Park on Saturday.

Bosch, 19, was an early replacement for Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie, who was forced off inside five minutes with a back strain, and bagged a poacher’s try to go with two conversions and six penalties in an exciting individual display.

The Sharks’ other tries came from captain and number eight Tera Mtembu and wing Kobus van Wyk, while centre Israel Folau bagged a brace for the Sydney-based side.

The visitors were at times the architects of their own downfall as they coughed up possession too easily and have now suffered back-to-back defeats in South Africa for the first time since 2013 following their 55-36 mauling at the hands of the Lions the week before.

After Mtembu had cantered over in the corner from the Sharks’ first attack of the game, the home side lost Lambie to an injury picked up in the warm-ups, but continued to put points on the scoreboard as Bosch added a penalty and then an intercept try in which he showed his electric pace to race clear.

By that time the Waratahs were playing with 14 men after loose-forward Jack Dempsey was yellow-carded for a tip-tackle on Sharks hooker Franco Marais.

The only points of the first half for the visitors came when Folau profited from a kind bounce as Bryce Hegarty’s chip behind the Sharks defence eluded home centre Lukhanyo Am and stood up perfectly for the Australian international.

But it was a brief reprieve for the visitors as more Sharks pressure led to two more Bosch penalties, before Van Wyk grabbed the ball and sprinted clear to score a third try for the home side for a 31-7 halftime lead.

The visitors scored first after the break with Folau grabbing his second try after Sharks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach had his kick charged down, but the only other scores of the second period were two Bosch penalties.

The Waratahs handed a debut to Australian Sevens player Cameron Clark off the bench for inside centre Irae Simone. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)