WELLINGTON May 6 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's plans for the British and Irish Lions tour next month suffered another hiccup with Otago Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire breaking his thumb and being ruled out for up to six weeks.

Squire joined Kieran Read (thumb) and Jerome Kaino (knee) on the sidelines in the buildup to the tour, which starts on June 3 before the first of three tests on June 24.

"It is broken and he's on the plane home," Highlanders coach Tony Brown said of Squire's injury after his side produced a storming fightback to beat the Cheetahs 45-41 in Bloemfontein.

"He's probably looking at six weeks out for a broken thumb."

The 26-year-old Squire would have been an almost certainty for the All Blacks squad and with first-choice test regulars Read and Kaino both also a concern, likely to have started at blindside flanker or number eight had the pair not recovered in time.

"With Kieran Read out, Liam was probably next cab off the rank," Brown added. "Hopefully, both Kieran and Jerome Kaino can get in time for the Lions.

"He's a massive loss for us."

All Blacks captain Read broke his thumb last week, also against the Cheetahs, and had surgery. He should return to rugby about two weeks before the first test.

Both Kaino and Read would be eligible to face the Lions for their Super Rugby sides -- the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, respectively -- before the test squad is named.

The Blues face the Lions on June 7, while the Crusaders face the tourists in Christchurch on June 10. Both sides have been granted permission to select their All Blacks for those matches.

The All Blacks have also said they are hoping to organise a test match against Samoa on June 16, with both Read and Kaino likely to play at least part of that match. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Larry Fine)