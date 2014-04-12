JOHANNESBURG, April 12 Super Rugby results and standings after round nine of matches (home team in CAPS):

OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 27 Bulls 20

ACT Brumbies 23 QUEENSLAND REDS 20

WAIKATO CHIEFS 22 Melbourne Rebels 16

WESTERN FORCE 28 NSW Waratahs 16

Cheetahs 31 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 52

Lions 12 SHARKS 25

Bye: Auckland Blues, Stormers, Wellington Hurricanes

Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 7 6 0 1 206 113 3 27

ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 6 0 2 199 161 1 25

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 7 4 2 1 189 160 4 24

Western Force (AU) 7 5 0 2 176 166 2 22

NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 4 0 3 178 133 4 20

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 4 0 3 184 184 3 19

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 7 4 0 3 179 152 2 18

Bulls (SA) 8 3 1 4 185 190 4 18

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 3 0 4 193 183 4 16

Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 3 0 4 193 198 4 16

Lions (SA) 8 4 0 4 176 198 0 16

Queensland Reds (AU) 8 3 0 5 186 212 4 16

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 7 2 0 5 147 182 4 12

Cheetahs (SA) 8 1 1 6 213 303 3 9

Stormers (SA) 7 1 0 6 105 171 2 6

* Points allocation: four for a win, two for a draw, one bonus for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)