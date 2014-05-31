May 31 Super Rugby results and standings after
round 16 of matches (home team in CAPS):
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 30 Western Force 7
QUEENSLAND REDS 38 Otago Highlanders 31
NSW Waratahs 33 WAIKATO CHIEFS 17
AUCKLAND BLUES 37 Wellington Hurricanes 24
ACT BRUMBIES 37 Melbourne Rebels 10
LIONS 32 Bulls 21
Stormers 21 SHARKS 19
Bye: Cheetahs
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 14 10 0 4 352 256 5 45
NSW Waratahs (AU) 13 9 0 4 364 249 7 43
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 13 9 0 4 381 285 5 41
- -
ACT Brumbies (AU) 14 9 0 5 357 314 4 40
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 13 7 0 6 348 339 10 38
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 7 0 7 407 341 9 37
- -
Western Force (AU) 13 8 0 5 274 286 4 36
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 13 6 2 5 324 325 7 35
Bulls (SA) 14 6 1 7 325 312 7 33
Auckland Blues (NZ) 13 6 0 7 358 349 7 31
Stormers (SA) 14 6 0 8 264 292 4 28
Queensland Reds (AU) 13 4 0 9 315 409 7 23
Lions (SA) 14 5 0 9 277 371 2 22
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 13 4 0 9 259 350 5 21
Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
(Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)