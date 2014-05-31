May 31 Super Rugby results and standings after round 16 of matches (home team in CAPS): CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 30 Western Force 7 QUEENSLAND REDS 38 Otago Highlanders 31 NSW Waratahs 33 WAIKATO CHIEFS 17 AUCKLAND BLUES 37 Wellington Hurricanes 24 ACT BRUMBIES 37 Melbourne Rebels 10 LIONS 32 Bulls 21 Stormers 21 SHARKS 19 Bye: Cheetahs - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 14 10 0 4 352 256 5 45 NSW Waratahs (AU) 13 9 0 4 364 249 7 43 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 13 9 0 4 381 285 5 41 - - ACT Brumbies (AU) 14 9 0 5 357 314 4 40 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 13 7 0 6 348 339 10 38 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 7 0 7 407 341 9 37 - - Western Force (AU) 13 8 0 5 274 286 4 36 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 13 6 2 5 324 325 7 35 Bulls (SA) 14 6 1 7 325 312 7 33 Auckland Blues (NZ) 13 6 0 7 358 349 7 31 Stormers (SA) 14 6 0 8 264 292 4 28 Queensland Reds (AU) 13 4 0 9 315 409 7 23 Lions (SA) 14 5 0 9 277 371 2 22 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 13 4 0 9 259 350 5 21 Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)