CAPE TOWN, April 19 The Stormers moved off the foot of the Super Rugby standings with an 18-3 win over the Lions at Newlands on Saturday to end a run of five successive defeats.

All their points came in the first half when they were down to 14 men with hooker Deon Fourie sent to the sin bin for an off-the-ball shoulder charge.

Tries from Damian de Allende and Nizaam Carr in a five-minute spell brought relief to the under-fire Stormers coaching staff as their team grabbed only a second win in eight games this season.

De Allende's try was the result of quick thinking from captain Jean de Villiers who took a quick tap penalty to set up his fellow centre, while Carr stormed through three tackles to make his score. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)