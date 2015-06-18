CAPE TOWN, June 18 The Stormers go into their Super Rugby qualifier against the ACT Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday without talismanic number eight Duane Vermeulen.

Vermeulen, who has signed a three-year deal with French Top 14 side Toulon, misses the South African team's biggest game of the season with a neck injury and will be replaced by fellow Springbok Nizaam Carr at the back of the scrum.

Flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis, a deadly accurate goal-kicker, returns to the starting lineup after injury against a team that coach Allister Coetzee says "don't mind giving away penalties".

"The Brumbies are a side that are geared to play in playoffs, it's not easy to get going against them," Coetzee said on Thursday.

"For us it is about being composed and having patience. We will have to come with a huge workrate on Saturday, be as physical as we have been this season.

"We have to be clinical, they are a distance-kicking side, they want you to make mistakes."

Coetzee suggested the Stormers will seek to play a counter-attacking game with their elusive back three that includes fullback Cheslin Kolbe and national Sevens winger Seabelo Senatla, one of the quickest men in Super Rugby.

"They will put balls in behind us but we have worked out our plans and if we get it right there will be lots of opportunities for us," he said.

The two sides met six weeks ago at Newlands in the league stage of the competition when the home side won 25-24 after Brumbies flyhalf Christian Lealiifano, who plays his 100th Super Rugby game on Saturday, missed a sitter of a conversion in the dying minutes.

The Australian outfit raced into an early lead in that game but conceded 19 penalties to allow the Stormers back into the contest.

"Last time we gave away 10 points on a platter by being inaccurate and not reading their rush well," said Coetzee whose Stormers will be captained by outside centre Juan de Jongh.

"You learn from those situations. Fortunately we won that game after we came back nicely. We want to make sure we get off to a better start on Saturday." (Editing by Michael Hann)