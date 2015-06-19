CAPE TOWN, June 19 Schalk Burger will face a late fitness test on a troublesome groin as South Africa's Stormers face the loss of another key loose-forward for their Super Rugby qualifier against ACT Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.

Burger did not finish Thursday's training session at the match venue and will be monitored in the next 24 hours before being put through his paces on match day to test the injury, officials confirmed to Reuters.

The Stormers are already without Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen, who has a neck injury, and the loss of Burger would be blow both in terms of experience and his ability to combat the Brumbies at the breakdown.

Should he be ruled out, Michael Rhodes will be elevated from his position on the bench with Sikhumbuzo Notshe likely to come into the match-day squad. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)