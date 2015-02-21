CAPE TOWN Feb 21 South Africa's Stormers made it two wins from two in the new Super Rugby season with a 27-16 victory over Auckland Blues at Newlands on Saturday after the New Zealand side had lock Hayden Triggs sent off.

The Blues played for 55 minutes with 14 men after Triggs was red-carded for landing a punch to the face of home number eight Duane Vermeulen in an off-the-ball incident.

The dismissal came with the Blues trailing by two points after an early try from Stormers scrumhalf Nic Groom and the home side added a second score before halftime through winger Dillyn Leyds to go into the break leading 18-6.

Blues scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan went over the line five minutes after the re-start following a fine break from fullback Charles Piutau to keep the visitors alive.

But Stormers flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis, who kicked four penalties and a conversion, largely kept his side more than a single score ahead and as the Blues' energy waned in the final 10 minutes the home team closed out the match.

The visitors' remaining points came from flyhalf Ihaia West who kicked three penalties and a conversion. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)