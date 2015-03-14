CAPE TOWN, March 14 Flyhalf Aaron Cruden was at his creative best to inspire New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs to a 28-19 victory over the Stormers who suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Cruden scored the Chiefs' first try and added two conversions and three penalties, guiding his side to an emphatic win as their backline ran the home side ragged.

Winger James Lowe and flanker Sam Cane also scored tries as the Chiefs came from 16-13 down at halftime to sprint ahead in the second period by keeping the ball in hand with remarkable proficiency.

Winger Jacobus Van Wyk scored the only try for the home side, with starting flyhalf Kurt Coleman adding the conversion and three penalties. His replacement Demetri Catrakilis added a further penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)