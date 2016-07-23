Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
CAPE TOWN, July 23 The Chiefs enjoyed a rousing 60-21 away win over the Stormers in the Super Rugby quarter-finals on Saturday, helped by Damian McKenzie's 25 points at Newlands, to become the third New Zealand team to reach the last four.
The Waikato side, who outscored the South Africans eight tries to three, travel home to meet the top-ranked Hurricanes in a derby in Wellington next weekend. The Lions of South Africa host the Highlanders in Johannesburg in the other semi. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.