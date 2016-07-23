CAPE TOWN, July 23 The Chiefs enjoyed a rousing 60-21 away win over the Stormers in the Super Rugby quarter-finals on Saturday, helped by Damian McKenzie's 25 points at Newlands, to become the third New Zealand team to reach the last four.

The Waikato side, who outscored the South Africans eight tries to three, travel home to meet the top-ranked Hurricanes in a derby in Wellington next weekend. The Lions of South Africa host the Highlanders in Johannesburg in the other semi. (Editing by Ken Ferris)