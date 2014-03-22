SYDNEY, March 22 Super Rugby's top try scorer Israel Folau has delayed his trip to South Africa with the New South Wales Waratahs to recover from a slight throat injury, coach Michael Cheika has said.

The rangy fullback scored two tries in the Waratahs' 32-8 victory over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday to take his try tally to eight for the 2014 season, twice as many as the next highest in the competition.

The 24-year-old, however, suffered a slight injury in the match and Cheika said they thought it would be best to delay his departure in order for it to settle down.

"He got a bump on his throat," Cheika told the Australian newspaper on Saturday shortly before the team left for South Africa.

"Nothing major, but there was a bit of swelling and because of that the doctor didn't want him to go up there in case it swelled a bit more, which would make him more uncomfortable.

"We didn't want him to be coughing, hard to talk the whole way, no sleep. We thought we would just leave him here and give him a couple of days to get the swelling down and then he can come over."

Folau was expected to join the side on Monday and there was little chance of him missing their clash against the table topping Sharks in Durban next week, Cheika said.

The Waratahs, who lead the Australian conference on 16 points after three bonus point victories and a close loss to the ACT Brumbies, face the Sharks (18 points) in Durban on March 29.

They then meet the Stormers in Cape Town on April 5 and play fellow Australian side Western Force in Perth on the way home on April 12.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)