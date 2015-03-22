* Waratahs too strong for Brumbies

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY, March 22 The New South Waratahs beat the ACT Brumbies 28-13 on Sunday to get their Super rugby title defence back on track in a match that shone a light on the best and worst of Australian rugby.

Matches between the Waratahs and Brumbies are always bruising, physical battles and Sunday's clash at the Sydney Football Stadium kept faith with that tradition.

Tensions were high throughout. There were no fist fights but the ACT Brumbies' flanker David Pocock, a vocal supporter of same sex marriages, complained to the referee about homophobic slurs being made by the Waratahs players.

Waratahs coach Michael Cheika said he was reluctant to comment on the issue because he hadn't heard what was alleged to have been said on the field.

"The way I see it is like this: if there's an issue, it will come to light," Cheika said. "When it comes to light, I'll make my position clear on it."

The ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was also tightlipped when asked about the incident at the post match news conference.

"We haven't had a chance to chat to everyone about everything that happened out there but we will investigate it further," he said.

"But I didn't hear it and I wasn't on the field... and I certainly didn't hear it.

"It was reported as that. We'll have to talk to individuals and see what the process is."

The Waratahs took the spoils in the match, thanks in part to some brilliant individual performances, none better than Israel Folau.

The NSW fullback scored one try, threw the final pass for two others and looked dangerous every time he got his hands on the ball.

Bernard Foley, at flyhalf, also played well for the Waratahs, scoring a try and kicking two penalties and two conversions while Kurtley Beale made some strong runs from centre.

The Brumbies had good some performers too. Matt Toomua scored a fine solo try in the third minute and Henry Speight was a constant threat on the wing.

Flanker David Pocock also made a successful comeback after but overall, the Waratahs defended better and were more disciplined and got the rewards.

The win lifted the Waratahs to eighth place in the standings after six rounds and in position to challenge for the playoffs.

The Brumbies missed their chance to remain the top of the table, slipping to second spot behind the unbeaten Wellington Hurricanes. This was arguably their worst performance of the season but hardly fatal.

With the Waratahs and Brumbies likely to provide the bulk of Australia's squad for the World Cup later this year, Sunday's clash was also a chance for the players to press their claims with the NSW and Australian coach Cheika watching from the stands.

His biggest concern would have been with the set-pieces, particularly the scrums. Time and time again, the scrums collapsed, forcing re-sets and resulting in free-kicks.

There was also some concern about the Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani after he left the field with an apparent shoulder injury. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)