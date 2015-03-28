March 28 The Auckland Blues showed some fight for under-fire coach John Kirwan but ultimately fell to a seventh successive defeat after a 23-11 loss to Super Rugby champions the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Nick Phipps and replacement Peter Betham scored tries and flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked 13 points as the Waratahs collected their fourth win of the campaign to leave the Blues still searching for a first victory.

The Waratahs were not at their best, with a number of attacks breaking down through bundled passes, but they managed the game better in the second half to overcome the Super Rugby basement dwellers.

Scrumhalf Phipps crossed for the first try in the eighth minute after the television match official ruled Michael Hooper's questionable final pass had not gone forward.

The Blues, though, refused to buckle and two Dan Bowden penalties sent them in at halftime only a point back at 7-6 after some tough tackling in defence.

Their renewed fight was rewarded with a try to Francis Saili in the 53rd minute after the Waratahs failed to cope with a high clearance kick and a neat offload from Charles Piutau sent the inside centre over.

Foley and the Waratahs responded with three penalties after pinning the Blues back in their own half and applying pressure in the right areas.

The hosts denied Kirwan's side a losing bonus point in the final five minutes when Betham finished a nice move, including a Will Skelton offload, to cross for the second try. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Ed Osmond)