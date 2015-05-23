SYDNEY May 24 New South Wales Waratahs forwards Tolu Latu and Will Skelton face a nervous week after being cited for dangerous tackles in their 32-22 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.

The Crusaders' loss all but eliminated the seven-times champions from the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Latu was sin-binned following a tackle on Sam Whitelock and Waratahs coach Michael Cheika said he felt the yellow card was more than enough punishment.

"They had a good look at it, a citing's a red card offence I think," Cheika told reporters.

The recriminations for the Crusaders, who are laden with All Blacks, however, have just started in rugby-mad New Zealand with the team management likely to come under scrutiny from their passionate fans.

They have 31 points with three games remaining and can only finish on a possible 46, which is unlikely to be enough to sneak into the top six.

The table-topping Hurricanes (57), Waikato Chiefs (44) and Otago Highlanders (43) are ahead of them in the New Zealand conference with the Waratahs (44) leading the Australian conference and the Stormers heading the South African standings.

The ACT Brumbies are in the last playoff position on 38 points with South Africa's Lions (36) and Bulls (35) also ahead of the ninth-placed Crusaders.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)