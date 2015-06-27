SYDNEY, June 26 Otago Highlanders took their chances ruthlessly to dethrone the New South Wales Waratahs with a 35-17 victory in a tempestuous semi-final on Saturday and set up the first all-New Zealand Super Rugby final since 2006.

Tries from Aaron Smith and Richard Buckman in the first half combined with a Waisake Naholo effort, a penalty try and a late Patrick Osborne score after the break sent the Highlanders to Wellington to face the Hurricanes next Saturday.

The reigning champion Waratahs had a first half try from Rob Horne and 12 points from the boot of flyhalf Bernard Foley but were error-prone where the Highlanders were clinical in front of 32,632 at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Earlier, the Hurricanes looked every inch champions-elect as they beat ACT Brumbies 29-9 in another trans-Tasman Sea semi-final to take their place in their first title-decider since 2006. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)