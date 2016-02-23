FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 23 Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS): Year Champions Runners up Score 2015 Otago Highlanders WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21-14 2014 NSW WARATAHS Canterbury Crusaders 33-32 2013 WAIKATO CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22 2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13 2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17 2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19 2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25 2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38 2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17 2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13 2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6 2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19 1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13 1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7 1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21 - - * Super 12 from 1996 * Super 14 from 2006 * Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues