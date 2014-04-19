April 19 Super Rugby results and standings after round 10 of matches (home team in CAPS). WELLINGTON HURRICANES 38 Auckland Blues 20 MELBOURNE REBELS 22 Western Force 16 Canterbury Crusaders 18 WAIKATO CHIEFS 17 NSW WARATAHS 19 Bulls 12 ACT Brumbies 23 QUEENSLAND REDS 20 SHARKS 19 Cheetahs 8 STORMERS 18 Lions 3 Bye: ACT Brumbies, Otago Highlanders, Queensland Reds - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 8 7 0 1 225 121 3 31 ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 6 0 2 199 161 1 25 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 8 4 2 2 206 178 5 25 - - NSW Waratahs (AU) 8 5 0 3 197 145 4 24 Western Force (AU) 8 5 0 3 192 188 3 23 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 5 0 3 197 169 2 22 - - Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 8 4 0 4 232 203 5 21 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 4 0 3 184 184 3 19 Bulls (SA) 9 3 1 5 197 209 5 19 Lions (SA) 9 4 0 5 179 219 0 16 Auckland Blues (NZ) 8 3 0 5 213 237 4 16 Queensland Reds (AU) 8 3 0 5 186 212 4 16 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 3 0 5 169 198 4 16 Stormers (SA) 8 2 0 6 123 174 2 10 Cheetahs (SA) 9 1 1 7 221 322 3 9 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)