MARSEILLE, April 20 Money buys you a squad of World Cup winners and internationals but Toulon's 'galacticos' policy has worked because of the respect and admiration each player has for their team mates, said wing Drew Mitchell.

Some of the game's finest players have been lured to the naval port by big-spending owner Mourad Boudjellal and his ambitious recruitment has paid handsome dividends with back-to-back European titles.

Toulon stand on the verge of a hat-trick after a tense semi-final win over Leinster on Sunday, with French rivals Clermont Auvergne standing in their path in the May 2 final at Twickenham.

"We have a common respect for one another. For a long time we've battled each other on the field many times before, admired from afar and now we are together," Mitchell, who won 63 test caps for Australia and played in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, told Reuters.

"There is a real healthy respect within the group and with that comes, I guess, a real challenging competitive environment.

"The recruitment has been great but it's up to us to come together collectively and go on and make something of it.

"At the same time, because none of us are now competing with one another for higher honours, it kind of makes for a pretty relaxed environment outside of the football."

Mitchel1, 31, left the New South Wales Waratahs to join Toulon in 2013 and has loved his time by the Mediterranean, starting in last year's final of the now defunct Heineken Cup in which the French giants eclipsed Saracens.

DOWN TO INCHES

He came off the bench on Sunday as Toulon dug deep to see off Leinster in extra time and is relishing the prospect of taking on Clermont in a repeat of the 2013 final.

"They are in a good position right now," Mitchel said of the team bidding to win a first European crown.

"They've not only won tight games but also blown teams away in the last few weeks. They have to be sitting pretty comfortably. But it's a final and it will come down to inches and small things."

The inaugural Champions Cup final will be a swan song for former All Blacks Ali Williams and Carl Hayman, who head into retirement, and Mitchell said their impending departures provided extra motivation to be top dogs again.

"A few guys have given the nod they are going to move on. We had it last year (with) Joe van Niekerk and Jonny Wilkinson... Dani Rossouw," he added.

"They were able to bid farewell on some pretty positive terms and we'd like to do that for the guys that are doing the same this year." (Editing by John O'Brien)