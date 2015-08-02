MONTEVIDEO Aug 2 Uruguay's Teros have given themselves a big World Cup boost with a 30-26 win over an Argentina XV in Montevideo, their first ever victory over a senior Argentine side.

With the Pumas concentrating on the Rugby Championship and World Cup preparations, Argentina sent a second string side coached by former flyhalf Felipe Contepomi over from Buenos Aires for Saturday's match at the Charrua stadium.

The Argentines scored four tries to two but Teros flyhalf Felipe Berchesi kicked five penalties, including two in the last 16 minutes to give Uruguay victory, while his halfback partner Agustin Ormaechea weighed in with a conversion and a penalty.

Argentina's strong point was their rolling maul which brought three of their four tries from the pack as they fought back from a 17-12 halftime deficit.

"This victory is something the players and coaching staff have been building for two or three years," Uruguay's coach Pablo Lemoine said.

"It's easier to work on wins than defeats, but I always say we are a team who have learned a lot from our defeats using them to win the matches we needed to win," the former Stade Francais prop told reporters.

"This year is a true reflection of that, we learnt on the go and changing many things," added Lemoine, whose side bagged their World Cup berth by beating Russia in a playoff.

Uruguay, who will be taking part in their third World Cup, will travel to England via Japan, where they play two warm-ups and Spain, where they meet Basque Country.

They face hosts England, Australia, Wales and Fiji in the toughest first round pool at the World Cup. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)