Nov 10 The growth of North American rugby is expected to be enhanced further by the formation of the region's first professional league, helping build on the sport's popularity following a successful World Cup and its inclusion in the 2016 Olympics.

The six-team league was scheduled to kick off next April and featured city-based teams from around the northeast United States, the Rocky Mountains and California, the Professional Rugby Organization (PRO Rugby) said in a statement on Monday.

The inaugural season will run over 10 rounds until July with teams from Canada joining the franchise in 2017.

The league has the backing of both USA Rugby and World Rugby, the national and international governing bodies, setting the stage for rugby to battle for a share of the market in a sporting landscape dominated by the NFL.

"As the fastest-growing team sport in the USA, it is the time to have a sanctioned professional competition," USA Rugby chairman Bob Latham said.

"We are very happy to partner with PRO Rugby in taking this step to popularise the game, to inspire Americans to fall in love with rugby, and to show the rugby world what American players can do."

Buoyed by the success of the recent World Cup in England, World Rugby has been pushing to expand the sport's global footprint and the rise in popularity has not gone unnoticed in the United States.

"Rugby is a natural fit for our country," said PRO Rugby chief executive Doug Schoninger, who told Fox Sports that he was funding the inaugural season.

"Participation and interest in the sport is at an all-time high and the demand for a professional competition is clear," Schoninger added.

"With the completion of the record-breaking 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and the reintroduction of the sport into the 2016 Rio Olympics, now is the time to launch." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)