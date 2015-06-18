CAPE TOWN, June 18 European champions Toulon have signed Stormers and South Africa back-row forward Duane Vermeulen, voted his country's best player last year.

The 28-year-old Springbok number eight has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at the French club until 2018, Toulon said on their website on Thursday (www.rctoulon.com).

Vermeulen, who will sit out the Super Rugby playoff against ACT Brumbies on Saturday with a neck injury, will join Toulon after the Rugby World Cup in September.

Vermeulen's signing followed one day after Montpellier confirmed the arrival of Springbok brothers Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis, members of South Africa's 2007 World Cup-winning team, from the Sharks on three-year deals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Michael Hann)