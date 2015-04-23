LONDON, April 23 Former Wales fullback Lee Byrne has announced his retirement from rugby because of a shoulder injury.

"This is a disappointing time for me but I'm looking forward to the future," Byrne said on Thursday in a statement on the Newport Gwent Dragons' website.

"I'm not sure what the next chapter holds or even what I want to do, but I am planning on taking some down time over the next few weeks to look at my opportunities -- whether that's in rugby or a new career,"

Byrne, 34, won 46 caps for Wales and was part of the British and Irish Lions squad during the 2009 tour of South Africa.

At club level he played for Llanelli Scarlets, Ospreys, Clermont Auvergne, with whom he reached the 2013 Heineken Cup final which they lost to French rivals Toulon, and latterly Newport Gwent Dragons.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)