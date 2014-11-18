LONDON Nov 18 Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is among 12 players who have been offered dual contracts by the national union.

Captain Sam Warburton is the only player currently with a dual contract, under which the wages of key internationals are shared by the Wales Rugby Union (WRU) and the player's region.

The 27-year-old Lydiate, who has 39 caps and was named player of the tournament when Wales clinched the Six Nations grand slam in 2012, has been offered a deal after he was released early from his contract with French club Racing Metro.

"This is an important step forward for Welsh rugby and we will reap rewards in playing standards over the long term," national coach Warren Gatland said in a statement.

"Any player on a national dual contract will remain in Wales with a region where their development and welfare can be monitored by me and my national squad coaches, conditioners and medical staff."

Under a dual contract, the WRU pay 60 percent of the deal and the region -- Cardiff Blues, Newport Gwent Dragons, Ospreys or Scarlets -- the remainder. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)