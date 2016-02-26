CARDIFF Feb 26 France were left wondering what might have been after slipping to a 19-10 Six Nations defeat by Wales at the Principality Stadium on Friday.

The visitors were never ahead but a prolonged period of control around the hour could have seen them turn the game around.

Instead, it was Wales wing George North's 46th-minute try from a counter attack that effectively ended the match as a contest as France suffered their first defeat under new coach Guy Noves.

"We defended during the opening half hour, like we did against Ireland (earlier this month). Then we showed our pride in the second half but failing to score from our dominant spell hurt us," captain Guilhem Guirado told France 2 television.

"However, we rebelled and showed we have character. I am proud of the team's mindset but it's a pity we do not start our games better.

"If we had scored around the hour the game would have been different," added forward Guirado who notched his team's only try in the 79th minute.

After four years with no clear direction under Philippe Saint-Andre, France have done well since Noves took over following last year's World Cup.

"Being brave is not enough. We put the right ingredients into the game but we failed to keep the ball," said scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud.

"Their try was a killer blow. However, it's not all negative, we just have to continue to work hard."

France next travel to Scotland on March 13 before hosting England in their last game of the Six Nations campaign six days later.

Wales top the table with five points from two wins and a draw, one ahead of England, who take on Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, and France. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)