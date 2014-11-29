CARDIFF Nov 29 Warren Gatland's hair had already gone grey before he took the Wales head coaching job in late 2007 but the New Zealander has probably had plenty of sleepless nights since, dotted among the triumphs.

Despite delivering three Six Nations titles, including two grand slams, and a World Cup semi-final in 2011, Gatland's Wales have been unable to consistently trouble the south hemisphere heavyweights of New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Until a hard-fought 12-6 win over South Africa on Saturday, Wales had won one of their previous 27 encounters against the big three - versus Australia in 2008.

Gatland, never one to display too much emotion, had showed signs of tetchiness after Wales threw away a winning position against world champions New Zealand last week.

Again, there were no smiles from the Wales coach after overcoming the Springboks -- for only the second ever time.

"They don't make it easy on the coaches, I'll tell you that. I couldn't watch the last couple of minutes," he said.

"I don't think it's a relief. We deserved the win.

"We've wounded one of the bigger beasts today but they will come back harder next time. It's part of a stepping stone to what we want to achieve... and that's to win the World Cup."

AGONISINGLY CLOSE

Wales have come agonisingly close to beating the big three more than once under Gatland.

In June they contrived to lose 31-30 to South Africa in Nelspruit after leading 17-0 and 30-17, going down to a controversial late penalty try.

In 2012, they led Australia 12-9 late on in Cardiff before the Wallabies scored a last-gasp try.

Earlier that year, they twice went close, including a last-gasp defeat to a dramatic late penalty after being seconds from a first win over Australia in their own back yard for 43 years.

Gatland has become used to knocking back the doubters and said he was satisfied with a November campaign that also featured another defeat by Australia, victory over Fiji and then a loss to New Zealand.

"We're happy at how the whole Autumn campaign transpired. We pushed the three best teams in the world right to the end, in two games we were leading and not able to finish it off.

"It's nice to win today but making sure we qualify out of our (World Cup) group next year. That's what our focus is on." (Editing by Ken Ferris)