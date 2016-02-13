CARDIFF Feb 13 British and Irish Lions Jamie Roberts and George North, two world class backs who have been under the microscope in recent times, made big impacts to carry Wales to a 27-23 Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday.

Second-half tries from centre Roberts and winger North helped Wales take the game by the scruff of the neck after the Scots had threatened to end their eight-match championship losing streak.

Battering-ram Roberts, outstanding in defence but often criticised for being one-dimensional, used his full bulk to bulldoze over after 64 minutes to put the Welsh 18-16 ahead.

Six minutes later North, who has struggled for form and has voiced his frustration at how he is expected to play at club side Northampton, scored a fine solo try when he fended off a host of flailing defenders to power over the whitewash.

"I think you need guys in big moments. It's something we've been working on, that try that George got," Wales coach Warren Gatland told a news conference.

"And Jamie, it's not just the try. I thought defensively he was excellent. We went through lots of phases in that first half, defending, we had to think about double-teaming on their runners."

Wales had less territory, possession and ball carries than the Scots but took the chances that came their way, putting a sluggish first 60 minutes behind them after Tom James finally woke the hosts up with an electric burst down the left wing.

"In that first half I thought Scotland were excellent in the air, so we changed tactically, just played a bit more territory and waited for the chances. It was a proper test match," added Gatland.

"Sometimes you have to win ugly by grinding out a performance."

Playing after a six-day turnaround since rallying from 13-0 down to draw 16-16 in Dublin against Ireland in their tournament opener, Wales next host France on Feb. 26 before a showdown at Twickenham with England on March 12.

France have picked up successive wins under new coach Guy Noves and Wales captain Sam Warburton said they were braced for another brutal game.

"It's probably the best start they've had to a campaign in a long time. I'm pleased that we've got two weeks to get ready for that one," he said.

"We've got a pretty good record against them recently."

France followed up an indifferent display in scraping past Italy on the opening weekend to beat holders Ireland 10-9 in Paris on Saturday.

"I saw some stats and they had second-half territory and dominance over Ireland," Gatland said. "It's going to be a tough game for us." (Editing by Ed Osmond)