LONDON Nov 9 Wales have called up Gloucester flyhalf James Hook for the remaining three November internationals.

He is needed, said a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union on Sunday, because Dan Biggar injured his groin in Saturday's 33-28 defeat by Australia in Cardiff.

Hook, who has 76 caps, will be in contention for the matches against Fiji on Saturday and New Zealand a week later.

But he is one of several players with English clubs who will not be available against South Africa on Nov. 29.

Premiership clubs do not allow players to take part in test matches outside the official International Rugby Board's window. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Jimenez)