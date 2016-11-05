Nov 5 Australia scored five tries in an emphatic 32-8 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, the Wallabies' 12th victory in a row over the Welsh.

Wales had flyhalf Dan Biggar sent to the sin bin after 16 minutes when the Wallabies were 8-3 up following hooker Stephen Moore's try from a driving maul.

Yet it was as soon as parity in numbers was restored that Australia stormed into a 20-3 halftime lead with tries from centres Reece Hodge and Tevita Kuridrani.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley's 55th-minute try opened a 25-3 lead before Wales hit back when centre Scott Williams chased his own grubber kick to touch down the home side's solitary try.

A last-ditch tackle by Nick Frisby prevented a second Welsh try and Dane Haylett-Petty's intercept try soon afterwards boosted Australia's winning margin.

Australia play Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend.

