CARDIFF Nov 12 Wales recovered from last weekend's loss to Australia with a 24-20 victory over Argentina in an bruising test match at Cardiff's Principality stadium on Saturday.

Tries by wing Liam Williams and scrumhalf Gareth Davies were cancelled out by touchdowns for the Pumas centre Juan Martin Hernandez and scrumhalf Martin Landajo, with 14 points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny giving the home side the advantage.

Wales should have led by more than 6-3 at halftime after camping on the edge of the Argentina line for the last quarter of an hour. But despite a succession of penalties, including one which earned prop Ramiro Herrera a yellow card, Wales failed to turn 63 percent possession into points.

The Welsh, who lost 32-8 to the Wallabies last Saturday, next host Japan, beaten 54-20 by the Pumas last weekend, while Argentina visit Scotland. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Neil Robinson)