CARDIFF Nov 22 New Zealand marked Richie McCaw's milestone 100th game as captain by rallying to defeat Wales 34-16 in the bearpit atmosphere of the Millennium stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks capped their November campaign by again digging deep when Wales threatened a shock, showing their class as world champions to pull away with three tries in the final 11 minutes from Beauden Barrett (2) and Kieran Read.

All the tries came in the second half with Julian Savea and Jerome Kaino also crossing for the All Blacks. Rhys Webb touched down for Wales who led 16-15 with 13 minutes left after Leigh Halfpenny's third penalty.

Defeat left Wales still searching for their first win over New Zealand since 1953 and extended their wait for a 'big-three' southern hemisphere scalp. Their last came in 2008 against Australia. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)