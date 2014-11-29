* Halfpenny kicks Wales to 12-6 victory

* Springboks end tour with two wins, two losses (Adds more quotes, details of De Villiers injury)

By Justin Palmer

CARDIFF, Nov 29 Wales ended their long and frustrating wait for victory over a southern hemisphere heavyweight when Leigh Halfpenny kicked them to a 12-6 victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Welsh celebrations were at odds with Springbok gloom. Among the World Cup favourites when they return to these shores next year, their northern hemisphere tour was marred by a dislocated knee cap suffered by captain Jean de Villiers.

"I'm worried about Jean," South Africa's head coach Heyneke Meyer told reporters.

"When Jean got injured it was a big setback."

De Villiers sustained the injury just before the hour, the centre falling awkwardly after a tackle by Wales number eight Toby Faletau as a maul collapsed.

It was only a second win for Wales in 28 games against the big three of New Zealand, Australia and the Springboks, and the first over South Africa since 1999 having lost their last 16 before Saturday's triumph.

Wales had come agonisingly close to beating the Springboks in June, a late converted penalty try condemning them to a 31-30 defeat in Nelspruit.

That was just one of a number of close calls against the "bigger beasts" under coach Warren Gatland, but Wales captain Sam Warburton said Saturday's win was not a surprise.

"It doesn't feel like a monkey off our back to be honest," he said.

"I always thought it was a definitely a matter of when, not if. I never doubted our team's ability."

In a dress rehearsal for a possible World Cup quarter-final meeting next year, Pat Lambie landed two penalties for the tired-looking Springboks who go home after suffering tour defeats against Ireland and Wales, along with victories over England and Italy.

After the disappointment of last week's defeat by New Zealand when Wales led going into the last 15 minutes, only to capitulate to the world champions, victory was met with rapturous scenes at the Millennium Stadium.

As a chorus of Land Of My Fathers (Welsh national anthem) echoed around the stadium, the Welsh players embraced before later taking a lap of honour.

That the win came with little flair will matter not to Gatland, who had become accustomed to being asked why his side could not get over the line against the world's best.

This time they did, despite a tense finale when South Africa, who lost winger Cornal Hendricks to the sin bin for 10 minutes in the final quarter, mounted late pressure but were undone by a mistake forced by resilient defence.

Halfpenny kicked four out of five penalties for the Welsh who carried the greater attacking threat throughout a physical affair in which try-scoring chances were few and far between. (editing by Rex Gowar)