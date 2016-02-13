CARDIFF Feb 13 Wales extended Scotland's losing Six Nations championship run to nine matches with second-half tries from Jamie Roberts and George North securing a 27-23 victory on Saturday.

Lacklustre Wales, second best for an hour under a closed roof at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, sparked into life when Roberts barged over and then North touched down after a strong diagonal run.

Wales, who rallied from 13-0 down to draw 16-16 with Ireland in their tournament opener last weekend, scored the game's opening try through scrumhalf Gareth Davies but Scotland replied soon after through winger Tommy Seymour.

Three Greig Laidlaw penalties put Scotland 16-13 up midway through the second half before Wales countered. Duncan Taylor's late converted try proved only a consolation.

Scotland, beaten 15-9 at home by England a week ago, have not defeated Wales since 2007 and have not won in Cardiff for 14 years. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by John Geddie)